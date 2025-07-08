Fire crews contain 4 acre wildfire near Strawberry Reservoir

Wasatch County Fire Warden Troy Morgan said he got a call of a possible wildfire in the Strawberry area around 5:20 p.m. Monday.

He said two Wasatch Fire District fire engines and two U.S. Forest Service engines arrived on the scene to find an active fire burning up the hill along the road to the Strawberry Bay Marina.

“We took suppression action. We were to a point where we did order a type three helicopter to do some bucket work. Was able to stop forward progress about eight o'clock last night,” Morgan said.

Type 3 helicopters are smaller and can arrive on the scene of a wildfire faster. They can carry up to five firefighters and use a 180-gallon water bucket.

The Forest Service took over the 4.33 acre fire after initial suppression efforts. Crews are now working on securing the fire line and taking care of hot spots. Morgan said the fire will likely wrap up by the end of Tuesday.