Franco, Phillips lead 2025 Heber mayoral primary race

In the Heber City mayoral race, incumbent Mayor Heidi Franco led with just under 50% of the vote, with Councilmember Scott Phillips in second with 43%, according to preliminary numbers Tuesday night.

As for the Heber City Council, four of the eight candidates will make it to the ballot for the general election. Incumbent Councilmember Yvonne Barney won 23% of the vote, with Morgan Murdock and Nick López close behind at around 17% each. Corey Noyes will also likely be on November’s ballot, with about 11% of Heber votes. They are competing for two seats on the council.

In Midway, six people were vying for two city council seats. That field will narrow to four: Starr Stratford, with 26% of votes; Andy Garland, with 25%; incumbent Councilmember JC Simonsen, with 17%; and Genene Probst, with 16%.

Midway will also elect a mayor this year, but since there are two candidates, no primary was needed in that race.

And in Charleston, residents favored mayoral candidate Jan Wilson, who got 51% of the vote. Shawn Taylor will also appear on November’s ballot. Preliminary results show it’s unlikely incumbent Mayor Brenda Christensen receives another term.

For Charleston Town Council, incumbent Scott Solum won 35% of the vote. Another incumbent, Marc Mair, joins him on the general election ballot, along with Michael Bauer and Brenda Gemmell. Two people will be elected.

The Wasatch County clerk’s office only had provisional ballots and cured ballots – ballots with minor technical errors – left to count after releasing preliminary results Tuesday night. Updated results are expected around midday Wednesday.

More than 4,600 people voted in primary races across the county.

Daniel, Hideout, Independence, Interlaken and Wallsburg are also electing new leaders this year, but none of those towns required primary races to narrow candidates ahead of November.

The general election is Nov. 4.