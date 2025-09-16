© 2025 KPCW

Deer Creek remains under toxic algae advisory with 20 other reservoirs

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 16, 2025 at 5:03 PM MDT

Wildlife officials say harmful algae remains a concern at more than 20 Utah lakes and reservoirs.

That includes Deer Creek Reservoir, which has been under a toxic algae warning advisory since August.

All of the reservoir’s recreation areas are under the warning. Utahns are advised to not swim, water ski or drink the water. Dog owners are also advised to keep pets out of the water.

The Division of Wildlife Resources says fishing is OK only if anglers discard skin and guts.

The Utah Department of Environmental Quality stops monitoring harmful algae as the weather cools, lowering the risk. However, blooms can persist through the fall and winter.

Toxic algal blooms form when naturally-occurring bacteria reach high densities, causing water discoloration, scum and mats.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
