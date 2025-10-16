Hideout planning board reviews concepts for permanent fire station

The closest permanent fire station is across the reservoir from Hideout, about a 15-minute drive.

A year and a half ago, Hideout residents began fundraising to build a station of their own so the Wasatch Fire District can save precious minutes when called to fires or medical emergencies.

Since then, a temporary fire station has been in place, but now, plans for Station 56 are before the Hideout Planning Commission for approval. The building will sit on a three-acre site along state Route 248, near the Klaim neighborhood.

A warning beacon will also be installed on the highway so fire trucks can safely leave the station.

Besides constructing a fire station, Hideout leaders are also taking other steps with fire safety in mind. In September, the town council adopted new defensible space standards, an effort to help homeowners stay insured in an area at high risk for wildfires.