Hideout planning board reviews concepts for permanent fire station

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published October 16, 2025 at 4:07 PM MDT
A rendering shows the future Station 56 to be constructed in Hideout.
Hideout Planning Commission
A rendering shows the future Station 56 to be constructed in Hideout.

Hideout is moving one step closer to constructing a permanent fire station on the east side of the Jordanelle Reservoir.

The closest permanent fire station is across the reservoir from Hideout, about a 15-minute drive.

A year and a half ago, Hideout residents began fundraising to build a station of their own so the Wasatch Fire District can save precious minutes when called to fires or medical emergencies.

Since then, a temporary fire station has been in place, but now, plans for Station 56 are before the Hideout Planning Commission for approval. The building will sit on a three-acre site along state Route 248, near the Klaim neighborhood.

A warning beacon will also be installed on the highway so fire trucks can safely leave the station.

Besides constructing a fire station, Hideout leaders are also taking other steps with fire safety in mind. In September, the town council adopted new defensible space standards, an effort to help homeowners stay insured in an area at high risk for wildfires.
Tags
Wasatch County Hideout
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler
