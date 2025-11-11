Wasatch County proposes $129M budget

Although Wasatch County itself does not plan to raise property taxes next year, residents will see slightly higher tax bills due to the Parks and Recreation department.

A draft budget shared with the Wasatch County Council Nov. 5 shows estimated costs of $129 million next year for all government needs. That’s up from last year’s nearly $119 million budget.

The largest share of the budget, over $52 million, will go to the general fund. That pays for things like the sheriff’s office, the public works department, and other government offices that serve the public.

The county plans to do some hiring next year, including nine new sheriff’s office employees.

Twenty-eight percent of the budget, over $36 million, is earmarked for capital projects. That includes road work, an expansion of the county courthouse, added security at the jail and plans for a new county government building.

There’s a public hearing Dec. 3 when residents can share feedback before the council votes on the budget.

In the meantime, the county council will also discuss the budget at its work meeting Wednesday, Nov. 12.

While the county isn’t raising taxes, the Parks and Recreation department says it needs more money for new staff and facility maintenance.

Parks and Recreation is a special service district, so it has its own budget process. It is asking for an additional $270,000, or roughly $4 per year for the average household. That’s a smaller increase than the department originally envisioned. A Truth in Taxation hearing is planned for Dec. 9 at 6 p.m.