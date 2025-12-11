Timpanogos Valley Theatre lights holiday stage with classic Christmas tale

Local actors will bring the audience back to 1940s New York City for a radio show-style production of “Miracle on 34th Street.”

Cast member Gary Harter said the story questions whether Santa Claus exists and shares a great message for the holiday season.

“We grow through this story to the end, and it really has a lot of hope,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Thursday. “And there's a great line in it from Doris, who works at Macy's, and she says faith is believing in things when common sense tells you not to.”

FULL INTERIVEW: Timpanogos Valley Theatre actor and board member Gary Harter Listen • 6:34

This is the Heber-based theater’s fifth live holiday radio play. Harter said they have also performed “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “A Christmas Carol.”

“What happens is there's a set on stage right now that resembles a 1940s radio show, and there's microphones on stage, and the actors come up, and they voice various characters that are in the performance,” he said.

He said there will also be foley artists on stage to make the sound effects throughout the show.

“The studio audience, they interact with us,” he said. “And we have light lights that flash applause and on air, as they did when they did the radios back in the ‘40s.”

Timpanogos Valley Theatre’s production of “Miracle on 34th Street” opens Friday at 7 p.m. and runs through Dec. 20. Tickets are available online. Prices range from $16 to $12 for adults and $10 for children.