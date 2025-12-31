Candidates can join 2026 Wasatch County races starting Friday

The filing period for most races begins on Friday, Jan. 2, at 8 a.m. and ends on Thursday, Jan. 8, at 5 p.m. To learn more about eligibility requirements and how to run for office, visit vote.utah.gov.

In the Utah Legislature, two Wasatch Back lawmakers will see their terms expire in 2026, including GOP Sen. Ron Winterton of District 20, which reaches across Park City, Heber City and the Uintah Basin.

District 59 Rep. Mike Kohler’s term is also up. The Republican told KPCW Tuesday he won’t run for reelection.

Locally, three county council seats will be up for a vote. That includes one at-large seat, currently held by Luke Searle; the northern Heber area, represented by Erik Rowland; and the Hideout area and northeastern Wasatch County, represented by Karl McMillan.

Searle said Dec. 30 he will run to replace Kohler in District 59, which includes Wasatch County and part of Summit County.

Other Wasatch County elected leaders with terms ending next year are Sheriff Jared Rigby, Clerk-Auditor Joey Granger and Scott Sweat, the county attorney.

Two Wasatch County school board seats will also be open: Heber North, now held by Cory Holmes, and Heber South, represented by Jake Collett.

Several judgeships are slated for retention elections, too.

Utahns will also choose a new U.S. Representative for the state’s 3rd Congressional District in 2026. That’s a seat held by first-term GOP Rep. Mike Kennedy. It covers most of southern and eastern Utah, including Wasatch County.

The filing period for congressional offices is March 9-13, 2026. The date was pushed back by state lawmakers in December while a legal fight over redistricting continues.

For a full list of 2026 races, visit the Wasatch County clerk-auditor's website.