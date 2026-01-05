Heber opens planning commission applications

Applications are now open for one Heber City Planning Commissioner position and an alternate.

The planning commission makes recommendations to the city council regarding land use issues.

The commission is made up of seven voting members plus two non-voting alternates. Alternates may vote when a commissioner is not present.

Each commissioner serves for six years and alternates serve for two.

Meetings are on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. and commissioners or alternates are paid for each meeting they attend.

Members of the planning commission must be residents of Heber.

Applications will remain open until the posts are filled. Mayor Heidi Franco will choose the new commission members.