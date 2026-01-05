© 2026 KPCW

Heber opens planning commission applications

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published January 5, 2026 at 4:12 PM MST
A recent mural at the intersection of Heber City Main Street and 100 North was designed to resemble a postcard, according to one of its planners. The artist is John Moore.
Heber Valley Chamber
Applications will close when the positions are filled.

Applications are now open for one Heber City Planning Commissioner position and an alternate.

The planning commission makes recommendations to the city council regarding land use issues.

The commission is made up of seven voting members plus two non-voting alternates. Alternates may vote when a commissioner is not present.

Each commissioner serves for six years and alternates serve for two.

Meetings are on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. and commissioners or alternates are paid for each meeting they attend.

Members of the planning commission must be residents of Heber.

Applications will remain open until the posts are filled. Mayor Heidi Franco will choose the new commission members.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver