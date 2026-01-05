Midway welcomes new leaders, seeks applicants for council vacancy

Over 50 people filled the Midway Community Center Monday afternoon to welcome the town’s newly elected leaders.

Craig Simons is Midway’s new mayor. He told the crowd, including many of his family members, that he’s grateful to serve.

“Midway is a special place,” he said. “We all know that, and my goal is to protect and continue the fact that Midway is a special place.”

Simons previously sat on the town council and said his priorities as mayor will include addressing traffic concerns and supporting small downtown businesses. He thanked outgoing mayor Celeste Johnson for her eight years of service in the role.

Incumbent JC Simonsen was sworn in for a third term on the council. He told KPCW he cares about guiding Midway’s growth.

“You know, my goals mostly remain unchanged, as far as trying to preserve our rural experience here,” he said. “Keep Midway kind of the unique town that it is, preserve what makes us quaint, what makes us special.”

He mentioned open space and preparing for the Olympics as top priorities for the next four years.

Andy Garland is a new face on the council who has served on the planning commission. He said he deeply cares for the community and looks forward to helping lead the town.

“People say Midway is midway between here and heaven, and I believe that’s true,” he said. “I’m excited to get to work with Mayor Simons and the members of the council.”

He said he looks forward to learning more about city government and advocating for water resiliency.

Now that Simons is mayor, his seat on the city council sits vacant. Midway residents will have an opportunity to apply for the council, and public interviews will be scheduled in February.