Trial delayed in ex-Wasatch County Sheriff's employee abuse case

Mitchell McKee had been set for trial in February on 10 counts of sexually abusing a minor. On Tuesday, Jan. 7, county prosecutors and McKee’s attorneys agreed to delay.

McKee, 60, was arrested and charged in March 2024.

The four-day trial will now be the week of Oct. 26 at the 4th District courthouse in Provo.

McKee worked in an administrative role in the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office and as a sex therapist in Provo at the time of his arrest.