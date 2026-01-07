© 2026 KPCW

Trial delayed in ex-Wasatch County Sheriff's employee abuse case

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published January 7, 2026 at 3:55 PM MST
The preliminary hearing was at the 4th District Courthouse in Provo.
Grace Doerfler / KPCW
The preliminary hearing was at the 4th District Courthouse in Provo.

A trial for a former Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office employee has been delayed more than eight months while his defense team reviews new discovery.

Mitchell McKee had been set for trial in February on 10 counts of sexually abusing a minor. On Tuesday, Jan. 7, county prosecutors and McKee’s attorneys agreed to delay.

McKee, 60, was arrested and charged in March 2024.

The four-day trial will now be the week of Oct. 26 at the 4th District courthouse in Provo.

McKee worked in an administrative role in the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office and as a sex therapist in Provo at the time of his arrest.
Wasatch County
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
