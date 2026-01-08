© 2026 KPCW

Midway residents invited to apply for city council vacancy

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published January 8, 2026 at 4:08 PM MST
KPCW
Six candidates are vying for a position on the Midway City Council.

Locals have until Jan. 20 at 5 p.m. to apply for the city council seat left vacant by Mayor Craig Simons.

Each candidate must be a registered Midway voter and have lived in the community for at least a year to be eligible.

The application asks about candidates’ vision for Midway in the coming years, what the local government does well, what areas need improvement, and how the council should tackle the town’s biggest issues.

All applicants who meet the eligibility requirements will be interviewed publicly during the Midway City Council meeting Feb. 3.

Simons began serving on the city council in 2024, so whoever fills his seat will be in office until January 2028.

For details about how to apply for the role, visit the Midway City website.
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler