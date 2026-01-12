© 2026 KPCW

UDOT to close US 189 overnight for more blasting

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published January 12, 2026 at 4:17 PM MST
Crews will be resurfacing the stretch of US 189 between state Route 113 in Charleston to the intersection with US 40 in Heber City.
David Zalubowski
/
AP
U.S. 189 will be closed overnight Jan. 17.

U.S. 189 near Deer Creek Reservoir will sporadically close this week as the Utah Department of Transportation widens the road.

Tuesday to Thursday, drivers can expect hour-long closures starting at 10 a.m.

Then overnight Saturday from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., UDOT will completely close the highway from the Wallsburg turn-off to the state Route 113 intersection in Charleston.

One-way alternating traffic with flaggers is possible Sunday until 9 a.m. for roadway cleanup and fence repair.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver