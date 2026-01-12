UDOT to close US 189 overnight for more blasting
U.S. 189 near Deer Creek Reservoir will sporadically close this week as the Utah Department of Transportation widens the road.
Tuesday to Thursday, drivers can expect hour-long closures starting at 10 a.m.
Then overnight Saturday from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., UDOT will completely close the highway from the Wallsburg turn-off to the state Route 113 intersection in Charleston.
One-way alternating traffic with flaggers is possible Sunday until 9 a.m. for roadway cleanup and fence repair.