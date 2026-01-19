Nine candidates seek Wasatch County Council seats in 2026

Wasatch County voters will choose three councilmembers in November.

Seat A is an at-large seat, meaning that person represents the county as a whole.

Four candidates are running to take over the seat currently held by Councilmember Luke Searle, who’s seeking a spot in the Utah House of Representatives.

Steve Farrell, who served 20 years on the county council, says he’d like to come out of retirement and rejoin the group. The Republican from Midway helped create the Wasatch Open Lands Board and says he’s focused on open space conservation and water issues in the valley.

Republican Rachel Kahler previously served one term on the Heber City Council and leads the Community Alliance for Main Street. She’s gathering signatures to get on the ballot and says constituents can count on her for clear, detailed information about the issues before the council.

Patrick Saucier is a Democrat who lives in Heber City. He says he will bring an outsider’s perspective to county government, as well as experience working in both the private and public sectors. He’s a construction project manager and founded Mountain Town Cornhole.

William Vance, who goes by Brett, is running for county council on an “America First” platform. The Hideout Republican wants to address traffic, eliminate property and income taxes and deport immigrants who don’t have legal status. He spent three decades as an Air Force pilot.

Seat C covers the northeastern Heber and Jordanelle Ridge area. Incumbent Councilmember Erik Rowland is running unopposed for a second term. The Heber City Republican says his top priorities are protecting open space, easing locals’ property tax burdens and collaborating with other local governments in the county.

Seat F includes neighborhoods east of Heber City, Hideout and the vast swath of rural, unincorporated county land to the east.

Four candidates are seeking the seat.

Incumbent Councilmember Karl McMillan is running for another term. The Heber Republican is currently the chair of the county council. He did not immediately respond to KPCW’s requests for more information.

Republican Mike Murphy is a defense contractor who lives in Timber Lakes. He has previously served as a county and state delegate, but this is his first run for elected office. He is an associate member of the county planning commission and says he wants to help keep Wasatch County a place people want to live.

Joe Tugaw, who lives in the western Jordanelle area, is running as a Democrat. A retired real estate investor and business analyst, he’s also involved in his family’s Idaho cattle ranch. He says he is committed to listening and responding to constituents, and he wants to be a voice for the northern region of the county.

Bruce Zollinger is a Republican who lives east of Heber and works in commercial real estate. He did not immediately respond to KPCW’s requests for comment.

All county council races are for four-year terms.

If needed, primary elections will be June 23. The general election is Nov. 3, 2026.