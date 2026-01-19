Wasatch County helicopter crash leaves 1 in critical condition

A helicopter carrying four people crashed near Wolf Creek Campground in eastern Wasatch County shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday.

The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash occurred near mile marker 20 off state Route 35, near the border of the Uintah and Ouray Reservation.

One person was flown to the hospital with a critical head injury.

The other three people onboard were treated at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.