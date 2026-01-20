Martin Luther King Jr. holiday proves busy for Wasatch County Search and Rescue

The first call came in around 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 19, after a snowmobile caught fire about a mile above Timber Lakes.

Responders say there were no injuries and the call was canceled before search and rescue teams arrived. Crews confirm the sled did burn up.

Less than five minutes later another 911 call reported a snowmobile accident near Daniels Summit.

A passerby helped a sledder who had crashed and brought them to a trailhead.

The third call, just before 2 p.m., reported that a 65-year-old woman had crashed into a tree near the Pine Canyon drainage above Midway.

Crews struggled to access the area due to the lack of snow at lower elevations. Wasatch Fire and Wasatch County Search and Rescue responded to the call and the woman was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.