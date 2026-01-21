Plans approved for Keetley Square shopping and dining near Jordanelle

The Keetley Square site is about four acres, just south of the Jordanelle fire station and across U.S. 40 from Deer Valley East Village.

The land lies within the Jordanelle Specially Planned Area (JSPA), a region of north Wasatch County long envisioned as a resort area by county leaders.

On Tuesday, Jan. 20, the JSPA Planning Committee gave its stamp of approval to three of the four commercial buildings proposed for the Keetley Square development.

Those include restaurants, offices and shopping.

County planning director Doug Smith said the fourth building, which will likely be a grocery store, will return to the committee later for approval.

Parking has been one of the biggest sticking points for the development. County leaders originally wanted 270 spots, but later agreed to 154 . Another 15 or so parking spots could be added nearby if needed.

Leaders and developers also envision people will bike or walk to Keetley Square in good weather. Smith said trails are one condition of the plans.

“They’ll be installing an asphalt trail along the Jordanelle Parkway, and then an asphalt trail along Alpine Avenue, and then the internal connections,” he said.

A bus stop may also be added in future if the county and High Valley Transit forge an agreement to provide transit to the area.

Mike Kosakowski lives near the site. He told committee members he’s keen to see a grocery store in the area, and maybe a small cafe nearby.

“I mean, that's what we've been waiting for for 26 years, okay?” he said. “And if that's not going to come along, or it's going to come along maybe five years from now, I have to say, gentlemen of the JSPA, I'm very – and my neighbors are very – disappointed in you as a council or committee or whatever you're calling yourself.”

Committee members said his disappointment is “premature,” since the plans aren’t complete.

Kosakowski added he’d like to see the JSPA committee work with the Military Installation Development Authority to ensure some kind of transit is included in the plans. MIDA is supporting the development of nearby East Village.

Approval from the JSPA Planning Committee is final, meaning the Keetley Square plans do not need to return to the county council.