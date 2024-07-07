Shopping development to be built by Jordanelle takes step forward

The development is planned for east of U.S. 40, near the Jordanelle Reservoir and across from Deer Valley’s East Village resort expansion.

But it’s been difficult to agree on how much parking the new shopping center will need. When the developer proposed 140 spots at a Wasatch County Council meeting in September – just over half the number code requires – councilmembers were hesitant to approve the plans.

Ten months later, instead of the 270 parking spots the council wanted, leaders have agreed to 154. The new number is based on the findings of a traffic study done this spring using Midway as a comparison.

The developer argued alternative modes of transportation will help make up the difference and make the area more pedestrian-friendly.

At a county council meeting Wednesday, July 3, Councilmember Mark Nelson agreed with that logic.

“Transit is going to be a big deal, and shuttles are going to be a big deal, and in the summer, bikes are going to be a big deal,” he said. “I think it’s going to be different than the wild, wild west of Midway, where everyone has a car.”

Councilmember Steve Farrell pointed out there won’t be much biking in winter, when peak tourism is expected to bring the most traffic to the area, given Keetley Square’s location right across the street from Deer Valley’s East Village.

But in the end, councilmembers tentatively agreed to the lower number of parking spots. They unanimously approved the proposal for 154 spaces, with the requirement that the developer add more spots if that number is found to be insufficient.