Wasatch County wildfire sparks near Strawberry Reservoir, no homes threatened

Three teams of firefighters responded to a wildfire near Strawberry Reservoir in Wasatch County. Utah Fire Info reports the Beaver Canyon Fire sparked on private land Thursday afternoon.

Wasatch County Fire District Capt. Rich Meecham said the fire was initially reported to be about 3 acres. On arrival, a fire crew said it appeared to be about 1 acre.

Meecham said the fire is southeast of Strawberry Reservoir, near Strawberry River Road in Beaver Canyon.

Crews are working to determine the cause of the fire.

He said there are about a dozen structures in the area, but doesn't expect any to be at risk.