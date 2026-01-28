Wasatch County considers $45M bond for new government building

Plans for a new Wasatch County administration building have been in the works since 2022.

Leaders say the new building, which will be built at the corner of state Route 113 and Southfield Road, is meant to give county employees some much-needed elbow room. County manager Dustin Grabau told KPCW in 2024 staff are squeezed into closets and meeting rooms to make do.

Richard Breitenbeker, who’s overseeing the project, said the future building will replace a facility that’s nearly 60 years old and was originally a courthouse.

“It does maybe have some life left in it, but built in ’68, it’s a bomb shelter and a courthouse – it doesn’t quite meet the needs of the county,” he said.

Breitenbeker told the county council Jan. 21 he’s budgeting for maximum costs of $50 million.

About half that amount will be paid for using the county’s existing savings for capital projects.

“We still have enough that a $23 million bond pays for about half of the total cost of building, so we can still split that philosophy between… putting the burden on the future where that is needed, but also being fiscally responsible and using savings as well,” he said.

The county plans to issue a $45 million lease revenue bond. Half of it will help refinance a 2024 bond for the courthouse expansion project. With lower interest rates this time around, the new bond is meant to save the county over $1 million.

Councilmember Luke Searle asked about getting public input, even though the bond won’t be on the ballot. Grabau said there will be an open house this year where residents can learn more about the plans.

He added the county is hoping the total cost of the project will be lower than what they’re budgeting.

“It’s an intentionally oversized box to give us options,” Grabau said. “But that doesn't obligate us to make a decision that would not be in the best interest of the county.”

Tracy Taylor leads the Wasatch Taxpayers Association. She said locals will want a good explanation of the project.

“You talk about how it’s going to affect your budget – it’s not really showing how it affects the taxpayer,” she said. “I understand it’s not going to come from property taxes, but there’s still taxpayer funds that are being used for this, and I just would like to see a better chart for the general public to see.”

The county did not finalize the bond or issue debt at its meeting Jan. 21. Instead, it approved the parameters for the bond.

There will be public hearings before the bond is issued.

An open house where locals can learn more about the project will be Feb. 17 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Wasatch County Library.

The county estimates it will begin construction this spring and finish the building by the end of 2027.