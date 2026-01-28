Marquis Park City reopens for nighttime events after fixing fire safety code violations

Park City Main Street event space, The Marquis Park City, had to cancel evening events the first weekend of Sundance through Tuesday. That’s because Park City Fire Marshal Mike Owens found the building's life safety systems failed to meet city code.

After working with the Park City Fire District on system adjustments, Owens gave the Marquis the go-ahead to reopen Wednesday.

“They have the fire district’s clearance on the project. The building department's clearance will come shortly after ours is granted, and they're ready to do their business as normal,” he said.

Owens said the venue’s fire sprinkler system needed certain components installed, including a voice evacuation system. Adjustments also included making the speakers louder.

Getting The Marquis into emergency safety compliance was a months-long effort that involved the fire district, Park City’s building department, city leaders and the venue owner.

“A lot of the times people look at this as a negative thing, and they say things such as, ‘Why is the fire district closing us down, or why won't the building department let us open?’” Owens said. “Our primary focus is life safety, and there's just some things that we're not willing to bend any of the rules on.”

Owens said he appreciated working with building owners who understand this.

Those who bought tickets through TIXR to canceled Marquis events will get refunds automatically. Locals and visitors who purchased tickets through a third-party reseller must reach out directly for a refund.

