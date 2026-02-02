7 candidates apply for Midway City Council vacancy

Midway City councilmembers will interview all seven candidates and choose one to join their ranks at a meeting Feb. 3.

The candidates are seeking to fill the spot left vacant by Craig Simons, who resigned from the council when he was sworn in as mayor Jan. 5.

Their applications, shared in Midway’s meeting materials, include details about each person’s vision for the coming years and how the council should tackle the town’s biggest issues.

Bix DiMeo owns a development consulting company. He says he would like to balance Midway’s tourism economy with the needs of local residents, and he wants to foster a greater sense of belonging among locals.

Nancy O’Toole is a grant writer for Wasatch County government entities who serves on the county Trails, Arts and Parks board. She says she would like to invite more residents to get involved in local government.

Andrew Osborne is a project manager for custom home construction who serves on the Midway planning commission. He wrote he would like to see more outdoor public spaces and planning to protect Midway’s rural feel.

Genene Probst-Miles is a Realtor and a member of the Midway planning commission. She says long-term planning is key for the town’s success, and she wants to protect locals’ quality of life as Midway grows.

Sheila Siggard is retired and previously served on Midway’s parks and trails committee. She owns land in the Heart of Midway open space and says she wants to defend Midway from developers’ interests.

Thomas Wardle is retired and sits on the town’s architectural committee. He says he wants to preserve Midway’s Swiss heritage, ensure continued access to outdoor recreation and revisit the town’s nightly rentals policy.

Stephanie Wilcox owns a sales and consulting business. She wrote she would like to see strict control of future housing developments in Midway. She’s been active in the local Republican party and has served as a delegate.

All interviews will be conducted publicly. Then, councilmembers and the mayor will cast secret ballots.

The chosen candidate will be sworn in the same evening. Whoever fills the seat will be in office until January 2028.

The Midway City Council meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the community center.