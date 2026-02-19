Wasatch County awards $50K in grants for special events

Heber Valley Tourism awarded $50,000 in special event cooperative marketing grants for 2026 to support local activities in Wasatch County.

The 13 recipients include a western comedy musical, haunted hay ride, live music, Ragnar races and other local annual events in the Heber Valley.

Each recipient received up to $5,000 per project and a 50% match requirement.

The events represent a mix of equestrian, cycling, motorsports, performing arts, holiday celebrations and community festivals.

The grant is designed to increase tourism awareness in the valley, drive overnight stays and support local events that bring visitors from outside county lines.

Heber Valley Tourism is a financial supporter of KPCW.