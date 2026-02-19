© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wasatch County awards $50K in grants for special events

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 19, 2026 at 4:21 PM MST
Carol Clawson
One 2026 grant recipient was the annual Soldier Hollow Sheepdog Championship and Festival.

Awards were granted to 13 local events in the Heber Valley.

Heber Valley Tourism awarded $50,000 in special event cooperative marketing grants for 2026 to support local activities in Wasatch County.

The 13 recipients include a western comedy musical, haunted hay ride, live music, Ragnar races and other local annual events in the Heber Valley.

Each recipient received up to $5,000 per project and a 50% match requirement.

The events represent a mix of equestrian, cycling, motorsports, performing arts, holiday celebrations and community festivals.

The grant is designed to increase tourism awareness in the valley, drive overnight stays and support local events that bring visitors from outside county lines.

Heber Valley Tourism is a financial supporter of KPCW.

Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver