Wasatch Education Foundation searches for educators of the year

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 23, 2026 at 5:12 PM MST
.
Vasyl
/
Adobe Stock
.

The Wasatch Education Foundation has opened nominations for its annual Distinguished Educator of the Year awards.

The recognition honors exceptional teachers who inspire students, foster growth and strengthen the Wasatch County School District community.

Students, parents and administrators can nominate educators who demonstrate extraordinary dedication to their profession and make a lasting difference in the lives of young people.

Nominations will be accepted until March 13. Foundation leadership and donors will then review each entry and select winners for the awards.
