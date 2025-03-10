Wasatch County begins general plan update with community event

Wasatch County leaders say the overhaul includes information about infrastructure needs, environmental quality, and development plans. It also lays out a vision for the region’s economic growth and top priorities for the county’s future.

The last version of the county general plan was adopted in November 2001.

Residents will have their first opportunity to comment on the plans at an open house Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Wasatch County Recreation Center. The event will start with a short presentation from the county, then the floor will be open for discussion.

Austin Corry, the county’s assistant planning director, said leaders want to know locals’ priorities.

“The most important thing that we’re looking for is to start the process and give anyone in the community that’s interested in participating to have a chance to influence what they hope to see for the next 50 years,” he said.

A survey will also be posted online this week and available for locals to fill out through the spring, Corry said.

The general plan only applies to unincorporated areas of the county, not to cities or towns. But county leaders say they’re interested in creating policies that benefit the whole region.

“Everybody’s affected by each other’s policies,” Corry said. “It’s just the nature of being neighbors.”

One of the biggest changes in Wasatch County over the past two decades is rapid population growth. In 2000, there were about 15,000 residents in the Heber Valley. By 2022, that number had more than doubled to 37,000, and by 2060, it’s expected to more than double again – to around 81,000 people.

The demographics of the county are also changing rapidly, with a growing Latino population and a larger share of residents who don’t belong to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

And development has shifted north, with rapid construction around the perimeter of the Jordanelle Reservoir.

In total, the process of updating the general plan will take about 18 months and include more public meetings, focus groups and public hearings before any votes.

More information about the general plan update is available on the county website.