© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wasatch Back to join in statewide wellbeing project

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 20, 2026 at 3:30 PM MDT
Photo of Wasatch Back mountains and a green field.
Wasatch County Government

Wasatch Back towns are encouraging residents to complete a Utah State University survey about personal wellbeing and perspectives on community life.

So far, residents from 35 Utah cities and towns have signed up for the online survey local leaders will use to better understand community needs and make decisions that enhance overall quality of life.

Heber and Midway residents can take the survey online through March 31.

The Kamas survey will go out in April. Park City, which previously participated, did not sign up this year.

Between 2019 and 2024, more than 42,000 Utahns from 62 cities participated in the annual survey. Each year, Utah State collects and summarizes the findings in reports for each participating city and statewide.

Click here for Heber’s Wellbeing Survey.

Click here for Midway's Wellbeing Survey.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver