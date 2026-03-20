Wasatch Back to join in statewide wellbeing project

So far, residents from 35 Utah cities and towns have signed up for the online survey local leaders will use to better understand community needs and make decisions that enhance overall quality of life.

Heber and Midway residents can take the survey online through March 31.

The Kamas survey will go out in April. Park City, which previously participated, did not sign up this year.

Between 2019 and 2024, more than 42,000 Utahns from 62 cities participated in the annual survey. Each year, Utah State collects and summarizes the findings in reports for each participating city and statewide.

Click here for Heber’s Wellbeing Survey.

Click here for Midway's Wellbeing Survey.