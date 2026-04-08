Wasatch County GOP delegates narrowly favor Rigby for sheriff

Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby emphasized his experience at the GOP convention Tuesday night, April 7, while his challengers promised cultural changes at the sheriff’s office.

Addressing a roomful of about 250 delegates, Rigby said he’s focused on transparency and preparing his department for the future. He spoke about strengthening the 911 center and search and rescue team in his two terms as sheriff so far.

“Experience matters as sheriff. Having heart matters as sheriff,” he said. “Genuinely caring for each member of the community matters as sheriff. I’m ready to continue that leadership, and as I run for reelection, I humbly ask for your support.”

Jeremy Hales, the county’s emergency manager, said he cares about retention, training and open communication. He shared how his career in law enforcement has taught him what support and preparation deputies need to do their jobs well.

“I’ve spent my career learning for this job from the ground up, preparing for the responsibility to lead,” he said. “Integrity is not something I talk about lightly. It’s how I’ve done my job every single day, and this is how I’m going to lead.”

Eric Mainord, a Summit County Sheriff's Office detective, said he’ll bring a “victim-centered approach” to law enforcement. He said he wants to strengthen interagency collaboration and keep politics out of his work.

“I’m asking for your vote because I know our community is tired of rumors, investigations and constant headlines that distract from the real purpose of the sheriff’s office,” he said. “I will focus on the work that keeps our families safe.”

1 of 3 — jared-rigby-wasatch-gop-convention-1.JPG Jared Rigby speaks to delegates at the Wasatch County GOP convention, April 7, 2026. Grace Doerfler / KPCW 2 of 3 — jeremy-hales-wasatch-gop-convention-2026.JPG Jeremy Hales speaks to delegates at the Wasatch County GOP convention, April 7, 2026. Grace Doerfler / KPCW 3 of 3 — eric-mainord-wasatch-gop-convention-2026.JPG Eric Mainord speaks to delegates at the Wasatch County GOP convention, April 7, 2026. Grace Doerfler / KPCW

In the first round of voting, Rigby led with 116 votes, Hales had 89 and Mainord received 44.

The event lasted past 10 p.m., and 30 delegates left before voting in a runoff between Rigby and Hales.

Rigby ended with 115 votes in round two, or about 53%, while Hales had 104 votes, or 47%.

Since neither reached 60%, no one received the party's nomination.

All three candidates opted to gather signatures as well as seek the party nomination. That means the race will be on the primary ballot June 23.

Mail-in ballots go out June 2.