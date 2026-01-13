Emergency lead Jeremy Hales enters bid for Wasatch County sheriff

Jeremy Hales joined the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy in 2001. Twenty-five years later, he says he’s pursuing a longtime dream of running for the county’s top law enforcement job.

“I’ve always been interested,” he said. “I saw over my time how important this role is to helping the citizens. We work for them.”

A Republican and a longtime Heber City resident, Hales said he will be “tough on crime,” ensure deputies are well-trained and protect locals’ constitutional rights if elected.

He also intends to focus on interagency relationships. He said his experience in emergency leadership has helped him see the importance of collaboration across the region.

Hales said he believes in taking accountability as a leader.

“Whether it’s a deputy that we hire and we make a mistake, that mistake stops with me, and I’ll own it,” he said. “If they are successful, then they’ll be praised – and they’ll receive the praise, not me.”

He said he has extensive experience in responding to emergencies and remaining level-headed under pressure.

He became Wasatch County’s emergency management director in 2016.

In addition to his work leading the county’s emergency team and 911 communications, Hales also serves on a federal wildfire management team as an agency liaison, helping ensure there’s clear communication during major wildfires.

“We need to bring that calm to the chaos,” he said. “It’s taken a lot of years to learn that. I haven’t been perfect, but I’ve tried to do my best, and I think being upfront and honest with people is important.”

Hales has also helped Wasatch County develop a comprehensive emergency management plan, which was adopted in September.

He wants voters to know he will put them first if elected.

“I’m here for them,” he said. “I’m not out to do anything else but provide the best service possible from the sheriff's office.”

Hales is one of three candidates in the race for sheriff. Incumbent Jared Rigby is running for reelection. Summit County detective Eric Mainord is also seeking the job.