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Hideout to host wildfire safety town hall Wednesday

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 21, 2026 at 4:21 PM MDT
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW

Hideout residents can learn more about wildfire mitigation at a town hall April 22.

As the area grows, the Town of Hideout and the Wasatch Fire Department are emphasizing the need for communities and homeowners to take a proactive role in understanding and enforcing new regulations.

Wednesday’s town hall will include information about the new Wildland Urban Interface law, creating defensible space and strategies to reduce wildfire risk throughout the community.

The meeting is from 5 to 7 p.m. April 22 at Hideout Town Hall. Residents can also attend virtually.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver