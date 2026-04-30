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Heber City to honor historical figure at Saturday ceremony

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 30, 2026 at 2:32 PM MDT
The monument will be in the Heber City Cemetery, shown here in October 2025.
Grace Doerfler
/
KPCW
The monument will be in the Heber City Cemetery, shown here in October 2025.

The free event May 2 at the Heber Cemetery will feature Native American singers and a flue player.

The Wasatch County locals are invited to gather at the Heber City Cemetery Saturday for a dedication ceremony honoring Chief Tabby-To-Kwanah and his son Tom Tabby.

Chief Tabby was a respected Ute tribal leader and who is remembered in local history as a man who sought peace between cultures in the 1860s.

Tom Tabby died in a tragic hunting accident at the age of 12 and was buried in the Heber City Cemetery.

Saturday’s ceremony, hosted by the Wasatch Community Foundation and the Sons of the Utah Pioneers, will unveil a newly installed monument, statue and historical plaque at Tom Tabby’s burial site.

It will include Native American singers and a flute performance.

The free event begins at 1 p.m.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver