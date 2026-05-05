Wasatch County students build barn for local youth to raise sheep

Senior Abigail Anderson and juniors Brooklyn Stubbs and Rylee Hortin are building a sheep barn on Wasatch High School’s west campus. Anderson said their goal is to open the barn by the fall, so all local kids have a place to raise lambs.

“Say they live in the apartments or in the suburbs, and they're not allowed to have animals there, they can raise their sheep there and then show it in the fair,” she said.

The project is part of the Wasatch County School District’s Wasatch Center for Advanced Professional Studies program. It connects local businesses and industry mentors with students to help them develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills through real-world projects.

Hortin said a previous Wasatch CAPS group started the project, but didn’t have time to finish it. So, the three girls picked it up. Throughout the semester, they’ve been working on finishing the building.

“We had to cut and weld panels to make sure everything fits in there. We've had to do insulation in the ceiling, electrical, plumbing, everything like that,” Hortin said.

The group has also been drafting a contract for kids who want to sign up and compiling a list of needed supplies.

Hortin said she wanted to join the project because she loves attending the annual Wasatch County Fair. It features a junior livestock show where kids aged eight to 18 present animals they’ve raised for judging. Hortin has participated since she was eight years old, showing lambs, goats and steers.

“It's been such a big part of my life that I wanted to make sure the other kids who don't always have the opportunity get this opportunity and be able to get involved in ag and create and develop a love for it, like I have,” she said.

Stubbs and Anderson agreed, saying they want to give all local kids the opportunity to get in touch with Wasatch County’s agricultural roots.

The barn will have room for eight sheep to start, but the group eventually hopes to house 16. They plan to start advertising once the building is finished.

