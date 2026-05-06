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Wasatch County residents invited to comment on revised general plan

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published May 6, 2026 at 3:38 PM MDT
Grace Doerfler / KPCW

Wasatch County is almost finished revising its main guiding document for land use and planning. Locals have one more opportunity to share feedback.

The general plan is essentially a roadmap that helps Wasatch County leaders with development decisions.

For more than a year, Wasatch County has been working to revise the document. Now, locals can review a draft of the plan, which includes everything from a snapshot of future housing needs to strategies to avoid sprawl.

Wasatch County Assistant Planning Director Austin Corry says the new general plan is based on community values like resilience and environmental stewardship.

“The overall goal of the plan is that, as the community grows, we want to see those core values stay in place,” he said. “So, even though physically things might change, the community still looks and feels and maintains that presence that everybody that’s moved here has really come to enjoy.”

Corry says another priority for the county is collaborating with cities and towns in the area to plan growth.

Now that the draft of the revised general plan has been released, the county will host an open house Tuesday, May 12, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Wasatch County Library. Residents can learn about the plan, ask questions and share feedback.

Locals can also submit comments online.

The document will be finalized this summer.
Wasatch County
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler