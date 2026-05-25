Park City School District’s new sports fields to open in August

Park City School District’s athletics master plan will be substantially completed by early August.

Construction began in summer of 2025. The project includes two soccer fields, eight tennis courts and a softball and baseball field where Treasure Mountain Junior High previously stood. The Dozier Football Field west of Park City High School is also getting a revamp with a new track, turf and concessions building.

Project manager JD Simmons told the district Board of Education May 19 that the softball, baseball and soccer fields will likely be playable by the end of July. Superintendent Lyndsay Huntsman said the Dozier football field will also be ready in the fall.

“In the event we run into some unforeseen items that need attention, there will be some cosmetic cleanup and landscaping that will continue beyond August, but we're optimistic that the athletic fields will be complete at Dozier,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” May 21.

Work on the tennis courts is tentatively scheduled to start mid-July, Simmons said.

Dewatering work is also ongoing on the Treasure Mountain side. The district ran into problems after its contractor illegally dumped water in October 2025. Groundwater was then kept on site in storage tanks until March, when the district’s contractor secured the correct permit .

Huntsman said the water removal process is almost finished. Leftover sediment that was in the storage tanks is being handled separately.

The Treasure Mountain side also has contaminated soil piles to address. Much of Park City’s soils — including the Treasure Mountain site — are contaminated with lead and arsenic from the town’s mining history.

According to an environmental covenant imposed on the Treasure site by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, contaminated soil can stay in place up to 30 days after construction is completed. Simmons said most of the dirt on the site’s north side will be reburied and covered with a six-inch cap of clean soil, as allowed by the covenant.

However, there is one pile with higher contamination levels that has to be removed within 90 days.

Huntsman said the district has applied for an extension from the Utah Department of Environmental Quality while it identifies the most cost-effective and appropriate way to handle the soil.

