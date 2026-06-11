How to get tickets for Wasatch County’s derby, rodeo before they sell out

Wasatch County Park & Recreation will begin selling presale tickets for the annual demolition derby and rodeo at 3 p.m. Friday at the county rec center box office. On Saturday, ticket sales open at 9 a.m.

Residents can purchase up to 15 presale tickets each for the derby and rodeo

Online sales begin June 15 at 9 a.m.

The two hot-ticket events are part of the county’s fair days July 23 through Aug. 1. The demolition derby is July 23-25 and the rodeo is July 30 through Aug. 1.