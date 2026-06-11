© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How to get tickets for Wasatch County’s derby, rodeo before they sell out

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 11, 2026 at 2:24 PM MDT
Wasatch County Fair Days includes the Mountain Valley Stampede Rodeo.
Wasatch County Parks and Recreation
Wasatch County Fair Days includes the Mountain Valley Stampede Rodeo.

One of Wasatch County’s hottest-ticket items goes on sale Friday — but they have to be purchased in person.

Wasatch County Park & Recreation will begin selling presale tickets for the annual demolition derby and rodeo at 3 p.m. Friday at the county rec center box office. On Saturday, ticket sales open at 9 a.m.

Residents can purchase up to 15 presale tickets each for the derby and rodeo

Online sales begin June 15 at 9 a.m.

The two hot-ticket events are part of the county’s fair days July 23 through Aug. 1. The demolition derby is July 23-25 and the rodeo is July 30 through Aug. 1.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver