I-84 through Weber Canyon closed for weekend bridge repairs

It’s the first of two closures to allow Utah Department of Transportation crews to install bridge beams east of the mouth of the canyon over the Weber River.

The existing bridges were built in 1965 and have had multiple repairs and rehabilitation projects over the past two decades.

OTHER NEWS: UDOT talks upcoming projects in the Wasatch Back

During the closure, all eastbound drivers will be detoured onto northbound Interstate 15, and then to eastbound state Route 39 through Ogden Canyon. From there, drivers can reconnect with I-84 near Mountain Green.

Vehicles longer than 50 feet can’t travel through Ogden Canyon. All RVs and trucks must take an alternate route through Parleys Canyon on Interstate 80.

I-84 will close Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and reopen Monday at 4 a.m.

The same closure will occur June 21, 22 and 23 from 2:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Click here for a full list of ongoing UDOT projects in the Wasatch Back.