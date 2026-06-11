Park City Elks invite locals to free Flag Day ceremony

Elks member Lisa Schneider said the free event at the Park City Senior Center is open to everyone.

“You'll have a chance to actually see replicas of eight American flags from between 1775 to present, including our nation's first flag,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” June 11. “The ninth flag is the POW MIA flag, and so that process gives everybody a chance to learn about the history of these flags.”

There will also be free lunch and live music.

The Park City Elks Lodge was chartered in 1922, but first organized in the 1800s. The group helped start the Glenwood Cemetery.

FULL INTERVIEW: Park City Elks Lodge members Craig Cooper and Lisa Schneider Listen • 7:56

Elks member Craig Cooper said the national organization was also instrumental in designating Flag Day as a national holiday.

“It started as a tradition with Elks well before it became a national holiday. Woodrow Wilson was an Elk, and we encouraged him to designate it as a national holiday,” he said.

President Harry Truman signed the declaration establishing June 14 as Flag Day in 1949.

The Park City Elks Flag Day ceremony begins at 11 a.m. Locals are encouraged to bus, bike or walk.