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Deadline looms for Utahns to request mail-in primary election ballot

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 11, 2026 at 2:45 PM MDT
a ballot drop box is pictured at francis city hall in summit county
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW

Utahns have until 5 p.m. June 12 to register to vote if they want to cast a ballot by mail in the June 23 primary elections.

Summit County Democrats will vote for council districts 4 and 5, which cover the central Snyderville Basin and the Jeremy Ranch-Pinebrook areas.

Summit County Republicans will vote for U.S. House District 3. Some precincts will also vote for Utah House District 59.

RELATED: 4 Summit County Dems address voters at council primary forum

The last day to request a mail-in ballot is June 16. For those that miss the deadline in Summit County, early, in-person voting is June 16-18 and June 20 at the courthouse in Coalville or the Kimball Junction library.

In Wasatch County, Republicans will vote for the sheriff, clerk-auditor, one at-large county council seat, Utah House District 59 and U.S. House District 3.

There’s no Democratic primary in Wasatch County.

RELATED: Wasatch County sheriff candidates discuss future of department

Early voting in Wasatch County will be June 15-18 at the Wasatch County Administration Building in Heber.

Utahns who are eligible to vote but have not registered can register at any in-person voting location.

Clerks in both counties sent out mail-in ballots to registered voters on June 2.
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Summit County Utah Election News
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver