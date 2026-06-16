Wasatch County Council to correct century-old boundary oversight

In 1922, Wasatch and Utah counties agreed to amend the boundary line between the two entities. But the legal descriptions were not sent to the Utah Lieutenant Governor’s Office and were never made official.

Now over a century later, the counties are correcting the oversight.

Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau said the Wasatch County Council will reapprove the boundary adjustment during its meeting Wednesday, June 17.

“[We’re] trying to fix up some parcel lines that the county boundary split, and so this is a ratification of that original approval, so that we can submit it to the Lieutenant Governor's office,” he said on KPCW's "Local News Hour" June 16.

According to a notice , surveyors for Utah and Wasatch counties have reviewed the 1922 boundary descriptions and provided more accurate delineation information using current technology.

Grabau said the boundary came up through regular coordination between the counties. He said Wasatch was using the new boundary, while Utah County went back to using the old delineation a few decades ago.

“What that left is some parcels were being subject to both counties' property taxes and some parcels were being ignored entirely, and so this is an effort to clean up that issue,” Grabau said.

The change will help avoid taxation and land use disputes by aligning the boundary with parcel lines, rather than splitting them.