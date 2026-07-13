Wasatch County’s Buck Basin Fire grows to 170 acres

Crews are battling Wasatch County’s growing Buck Basin Fire on the ground and from the air.

Lightning sparked the fire Saturday, July 11, and it grew to 170 acres by Monday morning. It is 0% contained.

It’s burning in timber in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, 4-5 miles northwest of Currant Creek Reservoir. County emergency responders estimate it’s 3 miles from Timber Lakes.

No structures are threatened.

Utah Fire Info reports fire engines, helicopters, an air tanker and hand crews are responding.

Wasatch County emergency manager Jeremy Hales told KPCW Monday morning a larger incident management team would take command of firefighting efforts by Monday night.

The new fire comes as Utah contends with record-breaking heat.

Smoke may be visible in Summit and Wasatch counties. Residents are asked not to report the smoke.