Deer Valley to open 200 new skiable acres this winter while lodge construction continues

Senior Director of Mountain Operations Garrett Lang said with this phase of the expansion, the resort will have a total of 209 ski runs and 32 lifts.

After a lackluster snow year last season, Lang said he’s hoping for better conditions this winter.

“As amazing as last year was, and getting that terrain open and everything, we just weren’t able to see its full potential,” he said. “So, really looking forward to this year and just seeing the full potential of the expansion.”

The expanded terrain is off Hail Peak, where Deer Valley is installing a chairlift via helicopter this fall.

That’s on top of 80 new runs and seven lifts the resort introduced last season.

Besides the ski terrain, Lang said construction continues year-round on guest lodges.

The Park Peak Lodge features sweeping mountain views, a patio, two bars and eight dining options.

“That actually did not stop for the entirety of the winter,” Lang said. “We were either getting the construction workers up to Park Peak Lodge via snowcat, or they were riding the East Village Gondola, which I think was probably a pretty interesting experience for those construction workers.”

Kristine Weller / KPCW Deer Valley Resort's Park Peak Lodge is under construction on Aug. 27, 2026.

There’s no road access to the lodge in the winter, so all the supplies will travel up the mountain via gondola as well. It will open for the 2027-2028 season.

The East Village Lodge at the base is also set to open then. In the meantime, guests can visit the temporary skier services building.

Lang said data from ski pass scans shows a growing number of visitors begin their days at East Village.

“It increased steadily throughout the course of the season as word got out and as people realized that it was so much more convenient than having to deal with traffic in Park City,” he said. “So, going into this season, I expect that to do nothing but continue.”

East Village has more than doubled Deer Valley’s skiable acreage.

The resort hasn’t yet announced its opening day for the 2026-2027 season.

Deer Valley Resort is a financial supporter of KPCW.