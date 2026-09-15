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Wasatch County student killed in Monday crash

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published September 15, 2026 at 1:46 PM MDT
Grace Doerfler / KPCW

Wasatch Alternative High School is mourning after one of its students died in a car crash Monday in Heber City.

Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Zach Randall says the crash occurred on U.S. Highway 40 shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sept. 14.

“A black Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on [U.S.] 40 at that location, mile marker 15, when, according to witnesses, it started to drift into the other lane… and into oncoming traffic lanes,” he said.

A FedEx truck was unable to avoid hitting the car. The student, who was the only person in the Dodge, died at the scene.

UHP has not yet released the student’s identity.

The Wasatch County School District published a statement online Tuesday.

“It is with profound sadness that we share that last evening, a student at Wasatch Alternative School was involved in a fatal accident on Highway 40,” the district said. “Our thoughts are with the student’s family, friends, and all those who knew and cared for them during this difficult time.”

The school says counseling is available for students affected by the loss.
Tags
Wasatch County Wasatch County School District
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler