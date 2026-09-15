Summit County eyes second Highland Estates land purchase

A developer has offered to sell Summit County the land where it proposed a 410-unit housing development called Highland Flats.

The Summit County Council is scheduled to vote on whether to buy the ColBreen’s land for $2.2 million at its Wednesday meeting.

The 16-acre parcel is located on the north side of Highland Drive between the Highland Estates neighborhood, Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 40.

Summit County Summit County bought the parcel highlighted in red on the left this summer. Wednesday, it could decide to acquire the one on the right, too.

Summit County bought the neighboring 25-acre piece from the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City for $3.5 million earlier this summer.

Soon after, County Lands and Natural Resources Director Jess Kirby told KPCW the developer’s broker offered the adjoining lot to the county directly. The money would come from the bond voters approved in 2021 for open space acquisitions.

“That’s the direction I’ve been given, is we are purchasing it with open space money, and that it will be used for open space purposes,” Kirby said. “And then if it were to be used for a public benefit, for like a nonprofit organization or some kind of other county facility need, it would be reimbursed to that open space fund.”

The partnership of Breen Homes and the Colmena Group listed the land for $4.9 million three years ago.

The now defunct Highland Flats project would have brought affordable housing spanning all 41 acres. When county leaders found it too dense, ColBreen pitched an assisted living or memory care facility instead.

The county council remained skeptical in part because the Snyderville Basin general plan called for low density development or open space. The latest draft of the general plan still envisions low density.

Summit County has previously said the land will remain “largely open” under its ownership.

Possible uses include agriculture, trails, a dog park or equestrian arena, according to a June county news release. Summit County also says it would consider a “carefully planned, community-serving facility.”

Summit County is a financial supporter of KPCW.