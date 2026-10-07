Heber Rotary hosts forum for Wasatch County sheriff, attorney races

Residents can hear from candidates for Wasatch County sheriff and county attorney at a forum Thursday.

The Heber Valley Rotary Club is hosting the event featuring sheriff candidates Jeremy Hales and Paul Moore and attorney candidates Jon Woodard and Lauren Forsyth.

Residents can also submit questions for the forum. Questions can be emailed to candidatenightqanda@gmail.com.

The forum runs from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday at Wasatch Fire District Station 51 in Heber.

KPCW and the Heber Leadership Academy will host another forum Oct. 15, with candidates for Utah House District 59 and Wasatch County Council Seats A, C and F.

Both nonpartisan forums are free and open to the public.