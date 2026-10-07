Voters can meet Summit County candidates in Kamas Friday

The nonprofit Pro-Active Alliance is hosting “Summit County Shows Up” at the Summit County Library.

Amy Lecocq said the evening will begin with short introductions from the candidates.

“It's not a Q&A,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Sept. 7. “What this is, is an opportunity for the candidates to meet the voters and the voters to meet the candidates, and to have one-on-one discussions with each other about the issues that matter most to the voters and to the candidates.”

Participants include U.S. House of Representatives District 3 candidate Cassey Easley, Utah Senate District 20 candidate Annette McRae, Utah Board of Education District 1 candidate Jennie Earl and North Summit School District seat 5 candidate Eric Cylvick.

FULL INTERVIEW: Pro-Active Alliance member Amy Lecocq Listen • 7:35

Candidates also include Celeste Johnson for Utah House District 59 and Scott H. Chew who is running for Utah House District 68.

The two candidates for Utah House District 4, Tiara Auxier and Zane Woolstenhulme, and the two candidates for Summit County Clerk, Malena Stevens and Suni Woolstenhulme, will also be at the event.

Candidates represent the Republican, Democrat, Constitution and Forward parties.

Representatives from the League of Women Voters will also be there to help residents register to vote.

Friday’s event at the Kamas library is from 5-7 p.m.