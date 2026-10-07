Park City begins prescribed burns in Thaynes Canyon

Park City will conduct prescribed burns in Thaynes Canyon through November.

The wildfire mitigation crews will use flame-cap kilns instead of traditional slash pile burns. The metal kilns convert wood and brush into charcoal while producing less smoke than pile burning.

Park City said the charcoal can then be returned to forest soils to help retain water and support native vegetation.

Smoke may still be visible in the lower Thaynes Canyon area along the Armstrong trail. Residents are asked not to report the smoke and follow any trail and area closures.