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Park City begins prescribed burns in Thaynes Canyon

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 7, 2026 at 3:01 PM MDT
Crews conduct prescribed flame-cap kiln burns.
Park City Municipal
Crews conduct prescribed flame-cap kiln burns.

Park City is using a prescribed burning method that is expected to produce less smoke.

Park City will conduct prescribed burns in Thaynes Canyon through November.

The wildfire mitigation crews will use flame-cap kilns instead of traditional slash pile burns. The metal kilns convert wood and brush into charcoal while producing less smoke than pile burning.

Park City said the charcoal can then be returned to forest soils to help retain water and support native vegetation.

Smoke may still be visible in the lower Thaynes Canyon area along the Armstrong trail. Residents are asked not to report the smoke and follow any trail and area closures.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver