MIDA looms large at climate-focused panel in Park City

Local candidates sparred over wildfires, water use and other environmental issues at a forum for voters Tuesday.

Utah House District 4, House District 59 and Senate District 20 hopefuls attended the Park City Library event sponsored by the Wasatch Back chapter of the Citizens Climate Lobby.

During the discussion, every single candidate took issue with the Military Installation Development Authority, the state entity driving development at Deer Valley Resort’s East Village and a controversial data center in Box Elder County.

It was originally created to serve military personnel and provide them with recreational opportunities.

“I don't think there's anybody in this room or anybody reasonably able to say that it's within its scope,” Wasatch County Councilmember Luke Searle said.

The Republican is running in House District 59 against former Midway Mayor and Democrat Celeste Johnson, who likewise criticized MIDA.

“If this community wanted this economic component, then we should have had a part in the decision-making process,” she said.

Local control and representation were the bases of GOP Rep. Tiara Auxier’s critique. She’s the incumbent in House District 4, facing former Oakley Mayor Zane Woolstenhulme.

“There were no Box Elder representatives on the MIDA board, who was approving the project for the data center,” she said. “I think those are local decisions that need to happen.”

Woolstenhulme, a Democrat, was ill Tuesday and could not attend the Citizen Climate Lobby's forum. So another former mayor, Doug Evans, spoke on his behalf.

“The state gets concerned when the federal government tells them what to do, and now we, as local governments, are concerned when MIDA tells us what to do,” Evans said.

He was most concerned about what happens when a project fails, and who picks up the pieces — and the costs.

Duchesne’s Annette McRae says she believes MIDA’s powers are likely unconstitutional.

The Forward Party candidate is running to unseat Republican Sen. Ron Winterton in District 20, which covers Summit, Wasatch, Duchesne, Daggett and Uintah counties.

Winterton was not in attendance Tuesday night.

KPCW’s “This Green Earth” co-host Seth Arens moderated.