Proposed indoor pickleball courts may neighbor Wasatch High

A Heber City developer, Dave Johnson, wants to bring indoor pickleball courts, a bank and a coffee shop to a lot near Wasatch High School.

As proposed, "The Pickle Hall" could feature a bank and coffee shop on Heber’s Main Street, with pickleball courts and other amenities tucked behind.

Johnson brought the initial plans to the Heber City Council’s Tuesday meeting to gauge its general feelings about the proposal.

“This is just to kind of understand some of those questionable aspects of the property related to roadways,” Johnson said. “That’s why we came today.”

The council agreed that the facility would benefit the community, but some raised concerns over traffic and parking.

Councilmember Sid Ostergaard said the courts seem like a good idea, but said he’d prefer to see them beside the Wasatch County Parks and Recreation center instead.

“In my vision for this area, this is probably not the best use for this area,” Ostergaard said. “My thought would be more of a mixed-use residential because it is within walking distance our downtown, and it is within walking distance of grocery, and it’s within walking distance of a high school.”

Councilmember Morgan Murdock also favored the pickleball courts but had some reservations over current infrastructure.

“I like the idea of more recreation for residents, particularly the youth,” Murdock said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Oct. 21. “Some of the things that would need to be taken care of as far as infrastructure, possibly adding a light on Main Street, so they definitely need to continue working with staff.”

Johnson says he expected to bring an application for the facility back to the council in January.

