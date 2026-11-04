UDOT to close US 189 for blasting work Monday

UDOT will close U.S. Highway 189 in Wasatch County for about an hour Monday, while crews blast rock along the mountainside.

The highway will close in both directions between Rainbow Bay and state Route 113 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Nov. 9.

The work is part of UDOT’s project to widen the highway between Wallsburg and Charleston, to make it safer.

Crews are building two additional travel lanes into the hillside, creating a split highway with two lanes in each direction.

UDOT will also add wildlife fencing along 189 and a traffic signal at the state Route 113 intersection.

Before that, 189 will be reduced to one-way traffic with flaggers overnight from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Nov. 4 and Nov. 5.

UDOT advises drivers to plan for extra travel time and avoid the area during the closure.