Republicans Rachel Kahler, Erik Rowland and Michael Murphy won their Wasatch County Council races in the Nov. 3 election.

Kahler will represent Seat A, covering all of Wasatch County. The Community Alliance for Main Street executive director and former Heber City councilmember said her priority is ensuring the county is prepared for growth. That includes making sure the area has appropriate water and waste management systems.

She also wants to limit dense development.

“More doesn't always equate to affordability, and it certainly is not bringing the price tag down on real estate,” she said. “I would love to see more programs that are incentivizing people to buy existing homes.”

Limiting development is also a priority for Mike Murphy. He’s been serving as an interim councilmember for eight months and was elected to his first full term in Seat F. The district includes Hideout, Timber Lakes and eastern Wasatch County.

“The general plan that I will adhere to is that density decreases as you get further out from the municipalities,” he said. “You're not going to be approving high density like what has been attempted with Wasatch Highlands through SB258.”

That’s the preliminary municipality law Utah lawmakers passed in 2024. The Wasatch and Summit county councils called on the state Legislature to repeal the law this year.

Incumbent Councilmember Erik Rowland won a second term for Seat C, representing northern Heber. Similarly, his priority is to bring back local control, especially when it comes to growth.

Rowland said he aims to lower property taxes as well.

“With the type of growth that we're seeing from the different developers and different projects, we feel there is a path that by utilizing that revenue, we can bring down property taxes for our residents,” he said.

The elected officials will be sworn in to the council in January.

Voter turnout in Wasatch County was 64%, with over 14,000 ballots cast.

