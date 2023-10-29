© 2023 KPCW

Lady Gaga Piano Jazz | November 3, 2023

By Rich Rector
Published October 29, 2023 at 10:30 AM MDT
MGM
/
Getty for MGM

Let's have fun with that big band sound and some great vocals!

I got to see Gaga's piano jazz show in Las Vegas recently, so I decided that this week's show needed to focus on her and that great genre of jazz!

She has such diverse talent!
Check out this video of her tribute to Stevie Wonder:

And here is the playlist for the show:

Year 3
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz.
