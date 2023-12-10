© 2023 KPCW

Rich Tones Curated Jazz

88th Annual Downbeat Readers Poll Results | December 15, 2023

By Rich Rector
Published December 10, 2023 at 9:30 AM MST
Every year the magazine asks its readers for their favorites. I'll feature a few of them for you!

I am not playing all the winners; I am choosing some players that were farther down the list, but deserve to be recognized as well.

Here is a link to the complete results; the list starts on Page 16.

Here's the playlist:

